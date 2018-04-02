Volquez tidy on mound, Royals fall to Rangers 10-0

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Royals' Edinson Volquez allowed one run in the first inning in an otherwise tidy spring training debut, though the Texas Rangers went on to rout Kansas City 10-0 on Thursday.

Volquez was pitching for the first time since Game 5 of the World Series, when he returned from the Dominican Republic for the funeral of his father to help the Royals clinch the championship.

The only run he allowed came when left fielder Brett Eibner lost Mitch Moreland's high fly ball in the sun, allowing Lewis Brinson to scoot home from second base for a 1-0 lead.

Brett Nicholas and James Jones later homered as the Rangers pulled away late.

Derek Holland allowed three hits and a walk in 1 2-3 innings for the Rangers. He was limited to 15 starts the last two years because of knee and shoulder injuries.