Voluntary Action Center Hosts 11th Annual "Spring Into Action" Event

COLUMBIA - More than 200 people attended the Voluntary Action Center's (VAC) "Spring Into Action" award ceremony at the Reynolds Alumni Center on Tuesday night.

This is the 11th annual "Spring Into Action" program. It helps raises awareness and money for the Voluntary Action Center.

The ceremony honored those in the community who have committed their time to volunteering efforts.

Veterans United Home loans received the "Heart of VAC" award, Anne Deaton received an outstanding service award and Jolene Schulz received the "VAC First Founders" Award.

Many of the recipients expressed their gratitude.

"I am very excited to be here, and I am humbled by this award. Even though my name is on it, any one of these people here tonight could have won," said Deaton.

"I am just so happy for the other winners and all the people here tonight. We are all working toward the same goal, and that's what makes tonight special," said Schulz.

During the event, there was a celebratory dinner followed by a silent auction. The executive director of the VAC said he was very excited about the auction.

"This is my first time attending the event, and I always hear great things," said Nick Foster.

"I am so proud of all the winners of tonight's ceremony. They all truly deserve it," said Foster.

All the proceeds from the auction will go to the Voluntary Action Center.