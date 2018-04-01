Volunteer Fair

The Voluntary Action Center and University YMCA sponsored the event. This year marks the 15th annual volunteer fair. Although the fair is held on Mizzou's campus, organizations are asking for everyone's help.

"We come here because we know that it's a good place to meet the students where they are, but obviously it's for staff, faculty, anybody in town that wants to come," said Project Manager Monica Bailey. "It's just a really good forum to catch a lot of people."

If you missed Wednesday's fair you can still go to some other upcoming fairs. Columbia College hosts the next fair on September 5. Then there's a fair at Hickman High School on September 15. And finally, Stephens College is hosting a fair on September 26.