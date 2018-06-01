Volunteers Clean Up Columbia Recreation Areas

COLUMBIA - A city event organized volunteers who picked up trashed at Columbia parks, along roads and trails, and in streams. Columbia Volunteer Services coordinated the 17th annual Cleanup Columbia that took place on Saturday.

Columbia neighborhood services manager and event coordinator Leigh Britt said about 1,600 people registered for the clean up.

"We anticipate that we're going to see a high percentage of those people having participated because we had a beautiful day," said Britt.

The city of Columbia provided volunteers with bags and gloves to pick up trash.

Britt said based on data from prior years, each volunteer typically picks up one to one and half bags of trash. She said she anticipates volunteers picked up about 2,500 bags Saturday.

New this year was volunteers were encouraged to pick up cigarette butts that will be recycled by a University of Missouri group according to Britt.

Afterward participants gathered at Twins Lake Recreation Area for food, music, and fun.

Britt said she hopes to have totals from Saturday's event by Monday.

For more ways to volunteer in Columbia, visit the Volunteer Services website.