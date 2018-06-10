Volunteers collect signatures with hopes of repealing "right to work"

10 months 3 weeks 5 days ago Saturday, July 15 2017 Jul 15, 2017 Saturday, July 15, 2017 10:48:00 AM CDT July 15, 2017 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Opponents of Missouri's right-to-work law held a day of action across the state Saturday with hopes it will not take effect in Missouri.

Randy Kiser, a union member who collected signatures at the Columbia Farmers Market, was one of many who spent part of the day asking voters to sign a petition that could put Missouri's right-to-work law on the ballot.

The law is set to take effect Aug. 28, but if opponents collect enough signatures before that date, implementation of the law will be delayed until voters would decide if it should be law in a November 2018 referendum, according to The Associated Press.

Under "right to work," workers may decline to join a union while still keeping their job. 

"If the law passes, you're going to see it have a devastating effect on the voters here in Missouri," Kiser said. 

Kiser said voters should have the opportunity to decide whether or not "right to work" becomes law in the state. 

"In Missouri, luckily, voters have an opportunity to fix something, to correct a mistake by the Missouri legislature," Kiser said.

The signature collection event in Columbia was one of 11 similar events across the state, said Laura Swinford, spokeswoman for We Are MO, an organization working to collect signatures to put "right to work" on the ballot. 

"Right to work" supporters were quick to denounce the day of action. 

Austin Stukins, the executive director of the Republican Party of Missouri, advised people in a Friday tweet not to "give in."

Liberty Alliance, a political action committee dedicated to defending the law, said on Twitter that union groups were "misleading folks" in gathering signatures.

The group believes voters showed their support for "right to work" when they elected a governor and legislature that support it, spokesman Rich Chrismer said. 

State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said he has always thought of "right to work" as pro-worker. He said he didn't know if enough signatures would be collected by the August deadline. 

"I think the people of Missouri will get to speak, and if they need to, they can do it again," he said.

Rowden said Missouri has been stagnant compared to other states for the past 20 years. Becoming a right-to-work state will help Missouri get a competitive advantage in a global economy, he said. 

"We are in competition not just with our border states, but with manufacturers moving around the world, frankly," Rowden said. 

He said he does not think "right to work" will be devastating to unions or middle-class workers. 

"You've seen other states that pass 'right to work' that their union participation rates actually goes up instead of going down," Rowden said. "It's the right thing to do to grow the economy. It's the right thing to do to make sure that workers have the freedom to choose if they want to be part of a union or not. But I think the benefits speak for themselves on both sides of the court."

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°
2am 77°