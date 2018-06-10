Volunteers Expected to Clean Up Columbia

COLUMBIA - Saturday more than 1700 people are expected to help clean up the streets of Columbia. This is the 15th annual citywide trash pickup event. Volunteers will pick up litter along Columbia streets, trails, and in streams and parks Saturday morning.

149 groups have volunteered, and as a reward, they are invited to a picnic lunch after the pick up at Twin Lakes Recreation Area. The public is encouraged to use caution while driving in Columbia on Saturday morning as volunteers may be working near roadways.