Volunteers From Mid-Missouri Head to New York

KINGDOM CITY - Dozens of Missouri Baptist Convention members left mid-Missouri Friday morning to head to New York for hurricane relief work.

The group started in Marshall, then went to Jefferson City to pick up more volunteers. After leaving Jefferson City, they made their final mid-Missouri stop in Kingdom City. The volunteers are bringing a semi-truck equipped with a kitchen to make meals for hurricane victims. The Missouri Baptist Convention will work with their national convention as well as the Red Cross to cook these meals.

About 60 volunteers from Missouri will be helping with cleaning up the area destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

Although the volunteers won't know their exact assignment until they reach the New York border, they will be stationed in Middletown, New York. This group expects to stay there for about ten days.

To help with their relief efforts, click here.