Volunteers Raise Funds for Audrain Medical Center

Without volunteers like Frankie Griffith, the Audrain Medical Center would not have state-of-the-art equipment.

"And the money we raise, right now we are buying an ambulance, a new ambulance, is one thing," Griffith said. "And it takes us quite a while to get enough money to pay for the ambulance, but we are really tickled about that."

Volunteers hope to raise the $100,000 for a new ambulance by the end of this year. The smoother ride will give emergency medical technicians and paramedics more room to care for patients.

The center also has a new anesthesiology machine, thanks to the Medical Auxiliary's fund-raising efforts.

"We got four new machines and the Auxiliary funded one of these machines," explained anesthesiologist Bradley Buchanan. "We were thrilled. I don't know, most people don't know, don't have a good handle what a machine like this costs. They go for anywhere from $70,000-$100,000."