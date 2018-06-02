Volunteers Remove Invasive Pear Trees
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation teamed up with Americorps volunteers Wednesday to get rid of hundreds of pear trees in the Forum Nature Area. The volunteers took on the project as a part of a regional service training. Pear trees can damage and inhibit growth of native trees if not removed properly.
Parks and Recreation has had a "Stop the Spread" campaign for a few years dedicated to educating Columbia residents about invasive foreign trees. The volunteers were pleased with the progress they made.
"I was driving around earlier in the week and the pear trees were all over the place," Regional Americorps Director Hillary Carter said. "Going around now and just seeing how clear the area is getting, it's really exciting."
Normally, the Americorps volunteers spend their time tutoring, and found today's duties very different at first.
"I would say it's more physically demanding, but my tutoring requires a high level of mental demand," volunteer Trevor Meness said. "So, equal but on different sides of the spectrum."
Parks and Recreation advises all residents to remove any pear trees growing on their property.
Parks and Recreation has had a "Stop the Spread" campaign for a few years dedicated to educating Columbia residents about invasive foreign trees. The volunteers were pleased with the progress they made.
"I was driving around earlier in the week and the pear trees were all over the place," Regional Americorps Director Hillary Carter said. "Going around now and just seeing how clear the area is getting, it's really exciting."
Normally, the Americorps volunteers spend their time tutoring, and found today's duties very different at first.
"I would say it's more physically demanding, but my tutoring requires a high level of mental demand," volunteer Trevor Meness said. "So, equal but on different sides of the spectrum."
Parks and Recreation advises all residents to remove any pear trees growing on their property.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
in
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
in