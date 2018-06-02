Volunteers Remove Invasive Pear Trees

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation teamed up with Americorps volunteers Wednesday to get rid of hundreds of pear trees in the Forum Nature Area. The volunteers took on the project as a part of a regional service training. Pear trees can damage and inhibit growth of native trees if not removed properly.



Parks and Recreation has had a "Stop the Spread" campaign for a few years dedicated to educating Columbia residents about invasive foreign trees. The volunteers were pleased with the progress they made.



"I was driving around earlier in the week and the pear trees were all over the place," Regional Americorps Director Hillary Carter said. "Going around now and just seeing how clear the area is getting, it's really exciting."



Normally, the Americorps volunteers spend their time tutoring, and found today's duties very different at first.



"I would say it's more physically demanding, but my tutoring requires a high level of mental demand," volunteer Trevor Meness said. "So, equal but on different sides of the spectrum."



Parks and Recreation advises all residents to remove any pear trees growing on their property.

