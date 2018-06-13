Volunteers Return after Helping Restore Power in Louisiana

After turning the power back on in three small towns in Louisiana, a team of Fulton volunteers is back in mid-Missouri just a week after Rita ripped through an already devastated gulf coast.

"I would've liked to stay longer, but we're needed here. It's very rewarding and it makes you feel good," commented Fulton lead lineman Terry Harmann.

Harmann and five others worked with teams from across the country to repair downed powerlines in some of the smaller, overlooked communities. Towns like Erath, La., that have only a few thousand residents.

"They were completely dark and we put them on in seven hours," said Fulton lineman Tyler Morts. "Every place we went, people were stopping and saying thank you. There were guys--they'd stay outside the whole time they worked and come up and give you a hug when you got done and just say thank you."

Some team members even got a dose of Rita first-hand.

"We left a little earlier than the rest of the men and we got caught in the hurricane itself on the way down there." "We went through a mobile home park--destroyed. People were just picking up what they had left."

While some gulf coast residents continue picking up the pieces, at least a few thousand can sleep with a light on for the first time in weeks.

The team members say they were glad to be back home, but would all go back if they're needed again.