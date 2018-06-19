Volunteers Still Needed For Columbia Eve Fest

COLUMBIA - Christmas is over but volunteers are still needed for this year's downtown Columbia New Year's Eve celebration.

The Columbia Eve Fest, which used to be called First Night Columbia, is a family festival that celebrates art on New Year's Eve with entertainment and activities at seven different venues downtown.

The event features music, dancing and more for all members of the community.

Volunteers are needed to serve as button sellers, button checkers, stage hands, ushers and to help with children's art activities.

Each volunteer shift lasts about two hours and volunteers will receive complimentary admission to enjoy the fest before and after their shifts.

There is a special need for volunteers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer at this year's festival, more information can be found at columbiaevefest.com