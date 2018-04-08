Volunteers Try to Improve River Watershed

VAN BUREN - Volunteers are planting a field with native bamboo for wildlife, part of a larger effort to protect 100,000 acres in southern Missouri's Current River watershed. The giant cane provides shelter for small mammals and songbirds, and food for larger herbivores. The spring-fed Current and Jacks Fork rivers make up the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the first national park to protect a wild river system. But it doesn't protect the entire watershed. The Nature Conservancy wants to buy 100,000 acres in the Current River watershed, improve conservation practices on the land and then resell it to private owners with restrictions on timber harvesting and livestock grazing. The Nature Conservancy is trying to match a $2 million challenge grant from a private donor by December 2008.