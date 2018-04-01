Voter ID Awareness Campaign Gears Up

The new takes effect with the Nov. 7 election. Secretary of State Robin Carnahan is responsible for telling the public about the new law. About 95% of registered voters already have proper identification, but Carnahan said the state still needs to provide more IDs for non-drivers.

"There haven't been a lot of these issued yet. I think the number was 600 or so as of yesterday," she said. "We've got a long way to go to reach the upwards of 200,000 people we're talking about."

A Missouri non-driver's license is free, but you have to say it's for voting when you apply for it. Absentee voters can vote just as they have in the past.