Voter ID Figures May Need Rethinking

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State Revenue Director Trish Vincent says the secretary of state's estimate that 240,000 people could be lacking a photo ID needed to vote is overblown. The secretary of state said last week that it compared voter registration lists with revenue data on those with a driver's license or state identification card to arrive at the total. The secretary of state acknowledged the list could have some errors. Wednesay, Vincent says it's clear the 240,000 figure is high. She says her office did a random sample of 100 names on the list and found 20 that do have a driver's license, permit or ID card. Her agency has estimated that up to 170,000 voting-age Missourians may lack such a photo ID, but said that's also high as it used Census data, which includes immigrants.