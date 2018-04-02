Voter ID Law Challenged

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic officials from St. Louis and Kansas City filed a legal challenge Monday in Cole County Circuit Court against a new Missouri law requiring people to show a certain photo ID to vote. Last month, Gov. Blunt signed the law which requires voters to show a photo ID issued by Missouri or the federal government, such as a driver's license, to cast a regular ballot. The requirement takes effect for this November's election. Voters who don't have such an ID can cast a provisional ballot this fall, which will count if election officials can verify their identity and they're in the right polling place.