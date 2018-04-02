Voter ID Law Struck Down

JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge has struck down Missouri's new voter identification law. Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan says the law is an unconstitutional infringement on the right to vote. Callahan says the requirement is a particular burden to women and the poor. That's because a separate Missouri law requires people getting a driver's license to show they are lawfully in the country. People whose names have changed, such as some married women, also must provide documents showing those changes. The ID to vote is free, but the judge says the underlying paperwork has a cost, and that's unacceptable.