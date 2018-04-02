Voter ID requirement advancing in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republicans' decade long effort to require people to show photo identification when voting has cleared a major hurtle.

Senate Democrats allowed a bill and a constitutional amendment to get initial approval Monday after about a month of stalling. Republicans agreed to allow people without photo ID to cast a ballot if they sign a statement saying they don't have the required identification and can show some other form of ID, such as a paycheck or utility bill.

The measures still need a final vote before going back to the House, where lawmakers passed versions of the legislation earlier this year with enough votes to override a possible veto by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. The proposed constitutional amendment would bypass the governor and go on the ballot later this year.