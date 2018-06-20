Voter Legislation Draws Mixed Reviews

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) - A Senate panel hears mixed reaction to a bill that would require Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling places. Republican Senator Delbert Scott of Lowry City says his legislation would crack down on voter fraud -- or at least the perception that it exists. Republican election officials from St. Louis city and county testified in support of the bill today. City election director Scott Leiendecker cited cases of people forging voter registration cards. But Democratic Secretary of State Robin Carnahan sent someone to testify against the bill. Her spokesman says the bill would only make it harder for people to vote. Carnahan plans to propose her own tougher penalties for voter fraud later this week.