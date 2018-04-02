Voter Turnout in Columbia Good, Better in Boonville

Voters casted ballots on five sales tax proposals and one proposal to make developers pay higher fees for construction. The first two propositions would extend the 1/8 cent sales tax for parks. Proposition three would extend a 1/4 cent sales tax to help fund fire and police capital improvements. Propositions four and five would improve roads.

"We've had a tremendous turnout today and we are very happy about that because we still have time for people to come and vote," Election Supervisor Mary Jo Roberts says.

While residents of Columbia are voting on tax issues, residents of Boonville are voting whether or not to annex land to build a new Wal-Mart just down the street from the current one. Groups on both sides have spent thousands of dollars on ads, bumper stickers and yard signs in an effort to increase turnout.

The Cooper County Clerk says this issue is clearly bringing the voters in. He says this is the biggest turn-out he's seen since he's held this position for a single issue election.