Voter Turnout in Columbia is Average

The Columbia Library polling center expects to see about 300 voters. When voting closes tonight, officials predict 12% of voters will have voted. Millie Smith has been an election volunteer for 20 years, and says this year's election numbers are what were expected.

"We're not working on personality, we're only voting on tax issues, and while tax issues are important, it doesn't get the interest that if you're running for mayor or for council person or for president," Smith said.