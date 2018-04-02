Voter turnout in Missouri falls short of high expectations

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri's voter turnout is slightly up from the 2012 elections but didn't meet record-breaking predictions by election officials.

Secretary of State Jason Kander on Wednesday announced the unofficial turnout in Tuesday's election was a little less than 67 percent. More than 2.8 million registered voters cast ballots in the state.

Those numbers don't include provisional and overseas absentee ballots.

Local election authorities had predicted nearly 3.1 million voters, higher than the record of 2.9 million votes in the 2008 elections. But turnout was slightly up this year from the roughly 66 percent during the last presidential election in 2012.

Election results will be certified about four weeks after the election.