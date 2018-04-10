Voter Turnout Predicted in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri election officials are predicting that 72 percent of the state's registered voters will cast ballots in the Nov. 6 election.

If it happens, the turnout predicted Tuesday by the secretary of state's office would be the highest in Missouri in quite some time.

More than 69 percent of Missouri voters cast ballots in the 2008 presidential election. The 2000 and 2004 elections both saw smaller turnouts than that.

A 72 percent turnout would equate to more than 3 million of Missouri's nearly 4.2 million registered voters casting ballots.

Missouri polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day