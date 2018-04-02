Voters Approve J.C. School Funding

In Jefferson City, the vote means millions for local schools.

The school district asked voters to move 2.5 cents from the debt service levy to the operating levy.

The district will use those funds to improve any facilities in the current schools.

Voters gave their approval for the district to sell $33 million dollars in bonds to help Jefferson City's school district.

The money from that will now go toward to a new elementary building.

It will also help with expansion and upgrades to elementary libraries and more classroom space for full-day kindergarten.