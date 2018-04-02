Voters Approve Tax Increase for Columbia Public Schools

COLUMBIA - Columbia voters approved of a tax increase on Tuesday to support Columbia public schools. It passed with a 56 percent approval rate. A majority of voters indicated they would be in favor of a 40-cent tax levy increase and approved a $50 million bond issue that would add roughly another 12-cent increase.

This would mean about a $100 tax increase for a taxpayer with a home with an assessed value of $100,000. KOMU spoke with voters exiting the poll at Shepard Boulevard Elementary school between 6 pm and 7 pm. The only people who shared how they voted were in favor of the tax increase.

"That's the only way to get where you want to get. I mean, if you don't have your education, nothing else matters. And, I just don't think there is anything more important and I wish that I could just convince everyone else," said Mary Muscato, a Columbia voter.

The money raised would be used in a variety of ways. The tax-levy increase would provide $8 million to current programs and staffing. This money would help make up for the decrease in state and federal funding for the school district.