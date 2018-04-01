Voters to Decide on Library

A large number of voters in northern Boone County are against the tax. If passed, it would increase property taxes by 21 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Some are more concerned with the location rather than the cost. And though signs around Hallsville indicate strong opposition to the tax, the Hallsville chamber of commerce says it wants to see a library in its town.

"That's really a Columbia library if you get right down to it," Chamber of Commerce member John Schloot said. "The people of Hallsville, Sturgeon, Harrisburg have literally no services whatsoever. We get a book mobile twice a month in each community and that's it."

Schloot said they feel like the proposed tax came out of left field because they found out about the plan less than a month ago. He says the board had several open forums discussing the project and they never heard about them.

Schloot says Hallsville says yes to a library but no to this particular plan.

Only residents in the Boone County library district will vote on this tax. If passed, construction on the new Ashland library would begin in 2008, and the library would open in 2009. The proposed library in northern Columbia would open in 2011.