Voting Goes Electronic on Tuesday

Boone County election officials also will have traditional, hand-marked ballots, but they have added touch-screen machines and electronic scanners. The computerized scanner ballot box counts votes and tallies results.

About 500 poll workers were trained last week.

"In the past, many people lost votes in certain races because the ballot was not marked correctly," explained Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren. "Now, with the new equipment, they get a second chance to correct their ballot."

The federal government required counties to use the new machines to avoid ballot failure. Ward also thinks it will boost voter turnout.

"I think it will bring people who have disabilities out to the polls," he said. "People who maybe have been reluctant to vote in the past will come out and use the machines."

Boone County has 216 new machines, including 76 touch-screen machines, which provide blind voters with audio ballots. Supporters said Tuesday's election will be the first time blind voters will use a truly secret ballot.