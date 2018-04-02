VP Launches Audio Series on 'Being Biden'

WASHINGTON - The White House is launching an audio series to give Americans the sense they're behind the scenes with Vice President Joe Biden.



The series is called "Being Biden" and features the vice president narrating the stories behind photographs from his life in the Obama administration.



It's part of a broader White House digital strategy to engage Americans directly through social media instead of relying on the mainstream media to get their message out.



The first installment highlights a photo of Biden serving dinner rolls at a Delaware hunting club's annual charity dinner.



Biden says these sportsmen represent responsible gun owners who believe the Second Amendment right to own a weapon is about self-protection and hunting. He calls on Congress to take up the White House's proposals on gun control.