VP Visits Whiteman AFB

Whiteman is the home of the B2 stealth bomber, and the vice president mentioned them during his 20-minute speech, saying they are important in the fight against terrorism.

"The war on terror is a battle for the future of civilizations," said Cheney. "It's a battle worth fighting. It's a battle we're going to win."

The vice president also compared the war in Iraq to American involvement in World War II. Then, Cheney presented the Bronze Star to Master Sgt. Mike Morin for his service in Iraq.

"It's the biggest medal I've ever won," said Morin. "For it to be presented this way, it's outstanding."

The vice president spent the rest of his three-hour visit meeting with some of the other service members.