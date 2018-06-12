Wacha improves to 7-0, Cards end 3-game skid by beating KC

3 years 2 weeks 5 days ago Sunday, May 24 2015 May 24, 2015 Sunday, May 24, 2015 7:05:00 PM CDT May 24, 2015 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Unbeaten Michael Wacha won for the seventh straight time this year and the St. Louis Cardinals ended their season-worst three-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 6-1 Sunday.

Wacha held the majors' best-hitting team to one unearned run and five singles in seven innings. He exited with a 1.87 ERA and became the first Cardinals pitcher to start 7-0 since Matt Morris began 8-0 in 2005.

Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Yordano Ventura (3-4).

 

