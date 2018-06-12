Wacha improves to 7-0, Cards end 3-game skid by beating KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Unbeaten Michael Wacha won for the seventh straight time this year and the St. Louis Cardinals ended their season-worst three-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 6-1 Sunday.
Wacha held the majors' best-hitting team to one unearned run and five singles in seven innings. He exited with a 1.87 ERA and became the first Cardinals pitcher to start 7-0 since Matt Morris began 8-0 in 2005.
Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Yordano Ventura (3-4).
