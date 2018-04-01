Wacha's Workload Not a Concern for Cardinals

By: The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- The Cardinals are not putting a limit on the workload for young pitching star Michael Wacha.

Pitching coach Derek Lilliquist says there's no reason to. Wacha pitched 170 innings last year and his coach says he could be a 200-inning guy this year. Wacha's readiness became more important this weekend after Jaime Garcia returned to St. Louis to have his surgically repaired shoulder examined.

Last season, only Adam Wainwright and Lance Lynn eclipsed the 200-inning mark for the Cardinals.

Shelby Miller exceeded 170 innings as a rookie, but the team slowed him down.