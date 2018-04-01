Wacha wins 13th, Cardinals beat Reds 3-0 to take series

CINCINNATI (AP) - Michael Wacha gave the Cardinals' tired bullpen a respite by throwing seven innings in the rain on Thursday afternoon, and St. Louis pulled away to a 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, taking yet another series from its NL Central rival.

The Cardinals improved to 30 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013 season. They have the best record in the major leagues at 69-39.

They took two of three in Cincinnati and have won 15 of their last 18 series together. The Reds were shut out for the last 18 innings.

St. Louis pulled out the second game of the series on Randal Grichuk's homer in the 13th inning for a 4-3 win on Wednesday night. Wacha (13-4) overcame a 68-minute rain delay at the start of Thursday's game, and then gave his used-up bullpen a rest.