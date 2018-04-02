Wagner Announces Bid for Mo. Congressional Seat

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) - Former Missouri Republican Party Chairwoman Ann Wagner has wasted little time officially getting into a U.S. House race.

Congressman Todd Akin announced Tuesday that he will forgo re-election for his suburban St. Louis seat to instead enter the Republican primary to challenge Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. Hours later, Wagner announced that she will run for Akin's 2nd District seat. Wagner is the second Republican to officially in the race following an announcement last week by St. Louis attorney Ed Martin.

Both Wagner and Martin were present Tuesday for Akin's Senate announcement. Akin declined to endorse a successor, saying: "There's some really, really competent people who are taking a look at that race."

Republican state Sen. Jane Cunningham also has said she is likely to run for Akin's seat.