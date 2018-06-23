Wainwright, Cardinals breeze past Braves 7-1

ATLANTA (AP) - Adam Wainwright pitched eight strong innings, Matt Holliday drove in three runs and Peter Bourjos homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Bourjos hit his first homer of the season with two outs in the second off Mike Minor. Wainwright helped his cause at the plate, leading off the third with a double and coming around to score. Holliday blew it open with a two-out, two-run single in the fourth.

Wainwright (6-2) bounced back from his worst start of the season, having surrendered 10 hits and six runs to the Chicago Cubs. He allowed six hits, struck out six and was lifted after throwing 103 pitches on Wednesday.

Minor (0-2) lasted just 4 1-3 innings, roughed up for 11 hits and six runs.