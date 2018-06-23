Wainwright Earns First Victory Since 2010 as Cardinals Oust Pirates

6 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Wednesday, May 02 2012 May 2, 2012 Wednesday, May 02, 2012 6:47:12 AM CDT May 02, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Adam Wainwright finally made it back into the win column. It didn't hurt that the St. Louis Cardinals finally scored some runs for the right-hander.

Wainwright worked seven solid innings for his first victory since September 2010, and the Cardinals got big nights at the plate from David Freese and Matt Holliday to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-7 on Tuesday.

"Scoring runs for Waino was what we wanted to do tonight," Freese said. "Coming off Tommy John (surgery) and not getting run support the first month, it's frustrating for him and for us.

"We're rooting for all our pitchers, but especially Waino. The way he works, he deserves all the success he's getting."

Freese's sixth home run and third in five games was a tiebreaking, three-run shot off Charlie Morton (1-2) in the fifth. Holliday homered in the sixth off Jared Hughes to cap a three-hit night with two RBIs.

Allen Craig had two hits and an RBI in his season debut after rehabbing from knee surgery performed last fall shortly after he belted three homers in the World Series. Rafael Furcal had two hits, including his first homer, a two-run shot off Tony Watson in the seventh that made it 10-4.

"He's a big RBI guy," manager Mike Matheny said of Craig. "Some guys just have that knack."

Wainwright (1-3) was hurt only by the long ball in his fifth start of the season, allowing five hits but giving up two-run homers to Jose Tabata in the third and Pedro Alvarez in the seventh. The right-hander totaled 39 wins from 2009-10 but missed last season following reconstructive elbow surgery, and became the last member of the rotation to get a win this year.

His previous victory was his 20th of the 2010 season.

"I think if you look at 90 percent of my game today, it was pretty good," Wainwright said. "I feel like each time I'm getting a little sharper.

"I'm more concerned with the quality of my pitches and execution throughout the game, and I feel like I'm on the right track."

In his first four starts, the Cardinals didn't score while Wainwright was in the game. This time, he left with a 7-4 cushion. Wainwright's ERA remains unsightly at 6.75, the highest at any point during his career as a starter, but he's made strides the last two outings, holding the Cubs to one run in six innings on April 24.

The Pirates topped five runs, their season best for the first 21 games, for the second straight night after beating Atlanta 9-3 on Monday. But they committed four errors, matching their season worst April 20 also against the Cardinals in a 4-1 loss, leading to four unearned runs.

Tabata ended a 140-at-bat homer drought dating to Aug. 17, 2011, against the Cardinals' Kyle Lohse. Alvarez was the first Pirates player to reach double figures in RBIs with his sixth homer on what Wainwright called "a sloppy hanging cutter" and a run-scoring single, giving him 12 on the year. Garrett Jones has 10 RBIs after an RBI single off Fernando Salas in the eighth cut the deficit to three.

"You always like to fight back. I do like the fact that we're finding our offense a little bit," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "But again, we're always going to talk about a complete package, and tonight we weren't complete.

"We weren't complete off the mound and we weren't complete on defense. You go short two out of three things in this game, you're not going to win many games."

Jason Motte worked the ninth for his fourth save in five chances to finish off Pittsburgh, which has alternated wins and losses the last dozen games.

Plate umpire C.B. Buckner left the game due to illness during a pitching change with one out in the bottom of the seventh and a crew of three finished the game, with second base ump Dan Iassogna moving behind the plate. Buckner briefly went to the St. Louis clubhouse for attention during a break between innings before calling it a night.

Morton was the toughest pitcher to homer against in the majors last season, allowing just six in 171 2/3 innings, with five by left-handed hitters. Freese's sixth of the season was the second in 21 1/3 innings this year, both by right-handed hitters. Ramon Hernandez of Colorado connected in Morton's previous start.

"Freese hit a sinker that didn't sink. But in general, the pitches were up," Morton said. "You have to make pitches and get out of situations."

Morton allowed one earned run in five innings against the Cardinals two starts ago. This time, he gave up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Wainwright has allowed six homers in 26 2/3 innings, twice as many as anyone else in the rotation. In 2010, he permitted 15 homers in 230 1/3 innings.

"Really, I didn't make a lot of bad pitches," Wainwright said. "The home run to Tabata, I never expected him to hit it out on the first pitch."

More News

Grid
List

Citywide discussion on community policing continues
Citywide discussion on community policing continues
COLUMBIA - The discussion on community policing continues to ripple through Columbia after a citywide meeting Saturday. The City... More >>
25 minutes ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:31:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
44 minutes ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump
Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer's with wife's help
Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer's with wife's help
COLUMBIA (AP) — The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping her husband remember the details... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:18:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Sisters gather for educating one another
Sisters gather for educating one another
COLUMBIA – Reaching all generations was the goal of one Columbia woman on Saturday. Cheryl Miller is the president... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 1:03:00 PM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

ATV crash puts two in University Hospital
ATV crash puts two in University Hospital
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two teenage boys suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Missouri State... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 9:34:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

St. Louis to be site of election security summit
St. Louis to be site of election security summit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A national gathering in St. Louis in September will focus on election security. Missouri... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Fulton kicks off annual street festival
Fulton kicks off annual street festival
FULTON - The city of Fulton kicked off their annual Street Festival in style Friday with live music, a carnival,... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 23 2018 Jun 23, 2018 Saturday, June 23, 2018 2:23:00 AM CDT June 23, 2018 in News

Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 8:41:21 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 80°
5pm 80°
6pm 80°
7pm 80°