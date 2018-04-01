Wainwright Gets Ninth Win as Cardinals Pound Reds
CINCINNATI (AP) - Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings for his ninth win, and every Cardinals starter had a hit in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night that gave St. Louis a four-game lead in the NL Central, its biggest of the season.
Wainwright (9-3) gave up two runs and seven hits as the Cardinals improved the major leagues' best record to 40-21.
Slumping Pete Kozma drove in three runs, David Freese and Jon Jay knocked in two apiece, and four Cardinals extended long hitting streaks against a pitching staff in a downturn. Mike Leake (5-3) lasted only five innings for the Reds, who have given up 26 runs while losing their last three games.
St. Louis has won the last four series between the teams.
