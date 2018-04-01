Wainwright Injures Knee, Cardinals Blank Mets 3-0

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 22 2014 Apr 22, 2014 Tuesday, April 22, 2014 8:34:00 PM CDT April 22, 2014 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Adam Wainwright threw seven neat innings before leaving with a knee injury, and Jon Jay hit a two-run single that sent the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-0 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Left fielder Matt Holliday robbed Chris Young of a tying homer, one night after the Mets played some dazzling defense of their own to post a shutout in the series opener.

Wainwright (4-1) faced the minimum through four innings and out pitched Dillon Gee. It was the second consecutive scoreless start for Wainwright, who tossed a two-hit shutout last Thursday at Washington.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
1pm 35°
2pm 33°
3pm 32°
4pm 30°