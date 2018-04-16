Wainwright, Peralta Pace Cardinals Past Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Adam Wainwright became the majors' first five-game winner and Jhonny Peralta ended the St. Louis Cardinals' 366 at-bat homerless drought with a pair of long balls and four RBIs in a 7-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Matt Holliday, Allen Craig and Yadier Molina also had RBIs for the Cardinals, who totaled five runs in their previous four games. St. Louis took two of three from the Pirates, shutting them out in both wins.

Edinson Volquez (1-2) gave up six runs in 5 2-3 innings for Pittsburgh, which has dropped five of six. His day unraveled after the Pirates' appeal of a potential double-play ball was denied and first baseman Ike Davis' foot was ruled off the bag.

