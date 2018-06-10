Wainwright reaches 12 wins as Cards defeat Brewers 10-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals sent Milwaukee to its seventh straight loss, 10-2 on Saturday as the Brewers mourned the death of shortstop Jean Segura's young son.

Segura left the team and traveled home to the Dominican Republic, a day after his 9-month-old son died. The Brewers observed a moment of silence for Janniel Segura, and the clubhouse was closed before the game.

The 24-year-old shortstop learned his son had died after the Brewers' 7-6 loss to St. Louis on Friday night. Manager Ron Roenicke said the boy had been ill.

The Cardinals pulled into a first-place tie with Milwaukee in the NL Central. St. Louis trailed by 6 1/2 games on July 1.

Frustrated Brewers star Carlos Gomez struck out swinging in the fifth inning and tried three times without success to break the bat over his leg. He slammed his helmet and tore up his batting gloves.