Waiting game in Missouri campaign may help Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens has been raising money and touring Missouri in the months before officially announcing his candidacy for governor.

Experts say the Republican's long-delayed official entry in the race on Saturday could carry advantages as he faces a crowded GOP primary for the November, 2016 general election.

Political scientists say entering later gives a candidate time to develop a platform and hype a campaign kickoff. Greitens has been raising money since early in the year.

Former Missouri House speaker and U.S. attorney Catherine Hanaway took the opposite approach as the first Republican to declare her candidacy in 2014.

That tactic could help a candidate scare off others thinking of running, but it hasn't worked for Hanaway. She's one of four declared Republicans running for governor.