Waived adoption fees for pets of all kinds

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society, or CMHS, waived adoption fees for pets of all kinds one weekend a year.

The annual free adoption weekend helps get animals into new homes, when families might not otherwise afford to adopt. A grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals helped CMHS afford to waive the adoption fees.

Dogs, cats and other small animals at CMHS that are five months, or older, were available for free adoption.

Assistant Director Michelle Casey said the event already had great business at the beginning of the day, adopting out more than 25 animals.

"It's wonderful to get animals out," she said. "We have a lot of cats that are looking for homes, so I know we've been able to place quite a few today. It's great to get animals out of the shelter so that we're opening up more space for animals in need."

Casey said the event placed 53 animals in homes last year and 73 the year before. She said people should fill out adoption applications beforehand, especially during the busy weekend.

Adoption fees will be waived at CMHS until Sunday at 3 p.m.