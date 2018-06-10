Wal-Mart Developer and Contractor Fined

THF Grindstone Development and Emery Sapp and Sons were cited for polluting a nearby creek. The fine is the largest of its kind imposed in the four-state EPA Region Seven. The EPA said that between fall 2005 and spring of last year, the site lacked sufficient erosion controls. That led to runoff of concrete and sediment into a tributary of Hinkson Creek. The companies also built concrete culverts directly into the tributary and its banks without a permit required by the Clean Water Act. The firms have agreed to plant trees, shrubs and grasses along the creek near to prevent erosion.