Wal-Mart Lawsuit Now Class-Action

AP-MO--3rdNewsMinute 11-02 0283 AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A lawsuit accusing Wal-Mart of underpaying workers at its Missouri stores is certified as a class-action suit. The class includes as many as 200-thousand people who worked in Missouri at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores between August 1996 and June 2003. The suit accuses Wal-Mart of forcing hourly employees to work off the clock, failing to pay them overtime, and preventing them from taking rest and lunch breaks. PATTONSBURG, Mo. (AP) -- A northwest Missouri sheriff won't soon forget Halloween 2005. Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Heldenbrand was investigating three arson fires in barns when he responded to a report of a dead deer on Interstate 35. On his way to remove the dead animal, Heldenbrand's patrol car struck another deer that darted onto the highway. The patrol car was demolished -- but the sheriff was not hurt. CARROLTON, Mo. (AP) -- Carroll County authorities arrest a suspect in the slaying of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found in a field near Carrolton Sunday. Deputies say 35-year-old Spencer Harding-the-third faces second-degree murder charges in the death of Molly McWilliams. Investigators have released few details of the slaying. (KCTV) JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Governor Blunt is looking to oil companies as a potential source of money to help pay the heating bills of low-income Missourians. In a letter to the American Petroleum Institute, Blunt noted that some oil companies posted record third-quarter profits. He asked that the companies share those profits with Missouri's Utilicare program. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-02-05 0908EST