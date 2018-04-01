Wal-Mart Worries

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Attorney for Arkansas tells a federal appeals court today that former Wal-Mart Vice Chairman Tom Coughlin got off too easy when he was sentenced to 27 months of home confinement for defrauding the nation's largest retailer. U.S. Attorney Robert Balfe asked a three judge panel of the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis to remand the case to district court. Coughlin admitted in court to using Wal-Mart money and gift cards to buy personal items. The no prison sentence was in part because of medical conditions that include heart problems and diabetes. Balfe says there was no evidence prison posed a threat to Coughlin's health. But Coughlin's attorney, Blair Brown, told the court it wasn't even clear if Coughlin would have access to his medications.