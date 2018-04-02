Walk to School Day

The PedNet Coalition estimates about 750 kids from around Columbia walked Wednesday morning as part of International Walk to School Day. Once at school, they were greeted with a healthy breakfast and a chance to win prizes. The aim of the program is to improve kid's health, make kids safe pedestrians, and to reduce air pollution. But most people said they walked to school just for fun.

"It's a great time to spend with your kids," said Chris Walthall with the PedNet Coalition. "You get to hear all kinds of good stories. They love to hear stories of when you were a kid and what you did when you were a kid. I would recommend it to everyone."

This is the third year Columbia schools have participated in International Walk to School Day. PedNet sponsors a walk to school day in Columbia twice a year.