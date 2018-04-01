Walking School Bus Kicks Off

COLUMBIA - The Walking School Bus Program kicks off Monday for the fall semester.

The program will run every Monday through Thursday from now until November 17th. The goal of the program is to provide kids with a safe way to get to school and get some exercise in.

Click here to sign up for the program or to volunteer.

Participating elementary schools include Derby Ridge Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Grant Elementary, Lee Elementary, Mill Creek Elementary, Parkade Elementary, Paxton Keeley Elementary, Ridgeway Elementary, Rock Bridge Elementary, Russell Boulevard Elementary, Shepard Boulevard Elementary and West Boulevard Elementary.