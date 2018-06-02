Waller Questioned After Arrest in SE Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Police in southeast Missouri questioned the husband of a missing woman for several hours after arresting him on charges unrelated to his wife's disappearance.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Clay Waller was arrested Friday and charged with stealing and harassment. Police said the charges had nothing to do with the disappearance nearly two months ago of Waller's wife, Jacque Waller.

Clay Waller is considered a person of interest in the disappearance but denies involvement. No charges have been filed inthe case.

Waller's lawyer, Scott Reynolds accused police of arresting Waller so they could question him about Jacque Waller. Police, however, said they couldn't discuss the nature of the questioning.

Reynolds said Waller, who was being held on $65,000 bond, would plead not guilty to the stealing and harassment charges.