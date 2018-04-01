Walnut Street Sidewalk Closure

COLUMBIA - The sidewalk along the south side of Walnut Street, between Eight and Ninth street will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 12.

During this closure, there will be windows replacement on the Guitar Building. The closure will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is expected to last until June 29.

Pedestrians are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.