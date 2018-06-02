Walsworth Family Donates $8.3 Million to MU Athletics

COLUMBIA - MU's Chancellor Brady Deaton and Athletic Director Mike Alden announced an 8.3 million dollar gift from the Walsworth family Tuesday morning. Don Walsworth spoke about the athletic staff and the things they've done for Mizzou. Walsworth's main goal of the gift is to help Mizzou compete on a national level and continue on the path of success in the S-E-C. Walsworth said Mizzou needs the facilities to attract the best athletes in the country.

A major portion of the gift will go toward building a new club house at Old Hawthorne, and provide Mizzou men's and women's golf teams with an indoor practice facility.

Don Walsworth said golf had a major impact on his life and his family's. "Golf is a special part of this family, both of my children have played it and been around it growing up and we want all Mizzou sports to prosper and this will help our dreams become a reality."

Mizzou mens golfer Jace Long said he's very excited to hear about the donation and what it will mean for the golf teams. "Having such a nice facility will allow us to recruit more kids from all of the country who are talented golfers and can play golf year round, even in Missouri."

The rest of the gift will go toward renovations and expansion of Memorial Stadium.