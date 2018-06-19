Wanted Fulton Man Turns Himself In

FULTON - A man wanted for fleeing police in Fulton turned himself in Saturday.

Officers arrested Lionel Gurley around 4 p.m. when he arrived at the Fulton Police department.

Fulton Police said officers stopped Gurley Thursday night on Seventh Street and Nichols. Fulton Police said when officers attempted to arrest him for previous felony charges, Gurley broke away and drove off in another vehicle.

Officers said Gurley attempted to hit an officer with his car during a short chase that followed. Fulton Police officers said officers fired several rounds at the vehicle, but Gurley escaped.

Gurley faces charges of 2nd degree assault, resisting arrest by fleeing, and driving while revoked, in addition to his previous charges.

Officers transported Gurley to Callaway County jail.