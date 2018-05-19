Wanted man from Fulton tased and arrested Thursday night

COLUMBIA - Law enforcement officials have a 44-year-old Fulton man in custody after having an active $20,000 warrant from Callaway County.

Brent Gibson attempted to flee officers at 1415 Ewing Ave around 8:30 Thursday night. During the pursuit, Gibson jumped out the home's window and tried to run.

"During the foot pursuit, an officer deployed his taser and was able to stop Gibson," the police department said.

Gibson was transported to Callaway County Jail where his total bond amount is $21,500 for resisting arrest and the warrant.